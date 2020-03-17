Utilities disconnected for non-payment? Call the city for courtesy reconnect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you were recently disconnected from your utilities for non-payment by the city of Austin, give them a call and get reconnected.

Last week, the city suspended all utility disconnects for non-payment during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have made some courtesy reconnects, but they say you still need to give a call in order to start a reconnect process.

“We cannot automatically reconnect all accounts because we must obtain the customer’s authorization that services may resume in their name,” the city said in a release.

Customers currently without utility services need to call 512-494-9400 and talk with a representative at the utility contact center.