AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas President Jay Hartzell gave the annual State of The University Address Tuesday afternoon. He talked about record-breaking enrollment, but something that’s also record-breaking is planned renovation for the UT Tower.

It’ll be the first time in the tower’s 85-year history that it’s upgraded.

Hartzell said an announcement is expected to come from Chairman Kevin Eltife and the UT System Board of Regents about a future restoration and renovation project on the Tower.

“The Tower endures as a beacon for truth-seekers, academic excellence and achievement, on the very spot where our first learning community gathered,” Hartzell’s prepared remarks said. “Soon, the Tower will shine even brighter.”

Hartzell is referencing an inscription on the tower that reads, “You shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.” Hartzell pointed out that UT’s sixth president Dr. William Battle called truth and freedom the foundation of education, character, and progress.

The Campus President’s comments also mentioned that the campus is a special place, and that the Forty Acres has always reflected the interconnectedness of Austin and UT, and the university will continue leaning into what makes it special.

“We are building a campus for the next century. From the recent Gary L. Thomas Energy Engineering building to the Stedman Gardens on University Avenue, the Moody Gardens at the Blanton Museum and the announced project honoring the Precursors on the East Mall, exciting efforts are underway,” Hartzell’s commentary said. “But perhaps no physical space on campus is more photographed or more recognizable than the UT Tower.”