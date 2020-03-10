UT holds press conference on COVID-19 measures

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin will hold a press conference to talk about a number of issues regarding what the college is doing in response to COVID-19.

Larry Singell, the senior vice provost of resource management at UT, is scheduled to talk about academic preparations to courses online and work with students in the event of a campus disruption, like canceling in-person classes.

Randy Penson of Texas Global will also speak, handling information on university travel plans, and Dr. Terrance Hines, the director of health services, is scheduled to address the media as well.

Soncia Reagins-Lilly, UT’s vice president of student affairs and dean of students, issued a letter to students earlier this week detailing what students can do if they feel like they are coming down with COVID-19 symptoms.