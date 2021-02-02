UT to hold online bicycle auction Feb. 2-11

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you need a pair of wheels to get around, the University of Texas has on-line option for you starting Tuesday.

The university is holding its next PTS bike auction until February 11.

The Parking and Transportation Services division posted this information on their website.

All bids will begin at $5.

Bidding times and end dates will vary depending on the bicycle. Be sure to check the posted end date and time for the bicycle you are interested in.

If you are interested in participating, please register for the auction through SWICO at https://swicoauctions.com/.

Bicycles can be viewed in person by visiting the UT Surplus facility located at Pickle Research Center.

Due to COVID-19, all social distancing protocols will be enforced at auction previews. Visitors will be required to wear a face covering.

Winning bidders will have seven business days from close to pick up their item(s) or they will be forfeited, unless approved.

Winning bidders must provide their own labor and materials to safely remove items from the warehouse. Staff will not be available to assist buyers.

Those picking up items will be required to wear a face covering during removal.