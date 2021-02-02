UT to hold online bicycle auction Feb. 2-11

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you need a pair of wheels to get around, the University of Texas has on-line option for you starting Tuesday.

The university is holding its next PTS bike auction until February 11.

The Parking and Transportation Services division posted this information on their website.

  • All bids will begin at $5.
  • Bidding times and end dates will vary depending on the bicycle. Be sure to check the posted end date and time for the bicycle you are interested in.
  • If you are interested in participating, please register for the auction through SWICO at https://swicoauctions.com/.
  • Bicycles can be viewed in person by visiting the UT Surplus facility located at Pickle Research Center.
  • Due to COVID-19, all social distancing protocols will be enforced at auction previews. Visitors will be required to wear a face covering.
  • Winning bidders will have seven business days from close to pick up their item(s) or they will be forfeited, unless approved.
  • Winning bidders must provide their own labor and materials to safely remove items from the warehouse. Staff will not be available to assist buyers.
  • Those picking up items will be required to wear a face covering during removal.
  • All sales are final. No refunds.
  • Buyer assumes all risk. Pre-viewing is encouraged.
  • Winning bidders will incur an additional 10% buyer’s fee and Texas sales tax.

