UT to hold online bicycle auction Feb. 2-11

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you need a pair of wheels to get around, the University of Texas has on-line option for you starting Tuesday.
The university is holding its next PTS bike auction until February 11.
The Parking and Transportation Services division posted this information on their website.
- All bids will begin at $5.
- Bidding times and end dates will vary depending on the bicycle. Be sure to check the posted end date and time for the bicycle you are interested in.
- If you are interested in participating, please register for the auction through SWICO at https://swicoauctions.com/.
- Bicycles can be viewed in person by visiting the UT Surplus facility located at Pickle Research Center.
- Due to COVID-19, all social distancing protocols will be enforced at auction previews. Visitors will be required to wear a face covering.
- Winning bidders will have seven business days from close to pick up their item(s) or they will be forfeited, unless approved.
- Winning bidders must provide their own labor and materials to safely remove items from the warehouse. Staff will not be available to assist buyers.
- Those picking up items will be required to wear a face covering during removal.
- All sales are final. No refunds.
- Buyer assumes all risk. Pre-viewing is encouraged.
- Winning bidders will incur an additional 10% buyer’s fee and Texas sales tax.