AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin is discontinuing its proactive community testing (PCT) program, a resource made available during the pandemic to test for asymptomatic campus students, faculty and staff.

The PCT program’s last operational day is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 15, UT officials confirmed in an email to KXAN. A specific reason for the program’s discontinuing wasn’t disclosed.

At-home self-testing kits will still be available to all campus community members who present a UTID at the following locations:

Texas Union, William C. Powers, Jr. Student Activity Center and Student Services Building hospitality desks

The front desks of all residence halls, as well as Dobie Twenty21, 2400 Nueces and University Apartments

University Health Services (available for students who’ve made an appointment for any reason)

Self-testing kits are also available at off-campus work locations, including the ARL Main Building and PRC Commons Conference Center, Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, McDonald Observatory and Marine Sciences Institute.

“We encourage all members of the UT community to be current on their COVID-19 vaccines and to test prior to the start of the fall semester,” UT officials said, in part, in a campus-wide email. “Pre-arrival testing can help limit the spread of COVID-19 on campus at the beginning of the term.”