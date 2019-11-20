UT suspends Hong Kong study abroad programs due to ongoing protests

Police detain a protestor in Hong Kong, Sunday, Oct.13, 2019. Protesters changed tactics and popped up in small groups in multiple locations across the city Sunday rather than gather in one large demonstration, pursued by police who swooped in to make muscular arrests. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — UT Austin students scheduled to study in Hong Kong in the Spring of 2020 will no longer be allowed to due to ongoing protests, according to a letter sent to UT officials from the Global Engagement Office.

University officials specializing in global risk and safety approved recommendations including placing Hong Kong on the restricted regions list and a suspension of all programming in Hong Kong for the Spring 2020 semester.

“Our goal is to support the health, safety and security of all international travelers,” the letter reads. “We are hopeful that conditions will improve in the not-so-distant future so we can resume academic activities in Hong Kong with our partner institutions.”

KXAN spoke to Rachel Shen, a junior business student who was planning on going to Hong Kong in the spring.

She said she was disappointed to learn her program had been canceled after notifying her family, friends and college recruiters about her international plans.

Shen said she is considering other study abroad programs being offered as a substitute by the McCombs School of Business.

