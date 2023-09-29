AUSTIN (KXAN) — UT Surplus REuse Store is doing an online auction for items from Frank Erwin Center, according to a social media post from the store.

The online auction will be open until Oct. 4, according to UT Surplus. Some of the items being auctioned are tables, stadium seating and more.

UT unveiled plans for the University of Texas at Austin Medical Center, which will be built at the site of the Frank Erwin Center.

Officials said they hope to get the center completed in five years by 2029 or 2030 and anticipate the project will add 4,000-5,000 jobs.

UT Surplus REuse Store

The store is filled with materials no longer used in university operations but that are still in good shape. People are welcome to come to shop the shelves, pick out furniture and thrift for a possible art piece, some dishware or even, yes, a headless wrestler mannequin.

“A lot of décor, old paintings, books are certainly interesting. Sometimes we get sculptures, and the performing arts department, they have items that are no longer needed, that may have been props in a production,” said Mark Engelman, resource recovery manager at UT. “We’ve even gotten items from Austin City Limits, from the original studio. So we enjoy all that and it changes from week to week.”

The store is open to the public on Thursdays from 3-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. More information can be found on the store’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.