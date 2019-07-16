UT students will have a new opportunity to gain discounts by recycling

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person’s trash is another person’s treasure and soon students at the University of Texas at Austin will be able to give their gently used items new life.

Beginning July 20, 10 drop-off stations across West Campus will be accepting their appliances, furniture, bedding, bikes, clothes and other gently used items. The aim is to reduce the trash on West Campus as students move out.

Last year the program diverted 62 tons of items students left behind from going to landfills. That’s the equivalent of 22 school buses worth of material.

In the past, the trash has led to unsafe conditions and public health issues as they attract pests, block roads and become moldy.

“Most students want to do the right thing, but in the rush and chaos of moving, a lot of things get thrown away or abandoned. We’re hoping to make it simple and convenient for students so we can save usable materials from landfills, put them back to work in our community and have a cleaner, greener West Campus,” said Maddie Morgan, Austin Resource Recovery Planner III.

Drop-offs will be available at these dates and times at all locations:

Saturday and Sunday July 20 – 21, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday through Sunday July 26 – 28, 11 a. m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday July 31, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Donated items will go to the Central Texas Food Bank, Goodwill of Central Texas, The Salvation Army and other reuse organizations.

Students who participate in the program can also receive discounts and giveaways for local businesses from July 20 to 31.