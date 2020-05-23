UT students prepare for virtual commencement amid COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students at the University of Texas at Austin are getting ready for a very different kind of commencement address.

UT’s virtual graduation is set to start at 9 p.m. Saturday. Campus officials have promised a few surprises, but it is unclear what they may be, or if they will include the traditional fireworks that have marked the occasion for the past 26 years.

This is not the first time the historic UT graduation ceremony was canceled. In 2015 the keynote speaker had to share his message over a live stream due to bad weather.

