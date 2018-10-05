UT student groped on the Drag, police search for suspect
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A University of Texas at Austin student was groped while walking on the Drag Thursday night, university police said.
The student called police around 9:30 p.m., saying a man groped her over her clothes while she was walking in the 2100 block of Guadalupe Street, which is between 21st Street and 22nd Street.
She said the man who grabbed her was white with long, white hair. He's between 50 and 55 years old and about 5'6" and was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and jeans.
Both the Austin Police Department and University of Texas Police Department are investigating. They are asking anyone who sees someone matching this description, or anyone who saw the assault, to call 911.
