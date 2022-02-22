UT senior vying for Jeopardy! college crown Tuesday

UT Austin student Jaskaran Singh is a finalist in the Jeopardy! National College Championship (Courtesy: Jeopardy Productions, Inc)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — He is a finalist in the Jeopardy! National College Championship from the University of Texas at Austin. Who is Jaskaran Singh? Correct.

Singh, a senior finance/economics double-major at the McCombs Business School at UT, came up big in Final Jeopardy! on Friday to earn a spot in the two-game final Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on ABC.

Singh was the only player with the correct response to the answer: “Introduced in 1928, this character has a disappointing affair with a writer before she begins a more satisfying relationship.”

Singh came up with, “Who is Lady Chatterley?” to double his score and grab a spot in the finals.

In a press release from UT, Singh said he was “pretty sure” he had the correct answer.

“With about 5 seconds left, I thought I may have messed up, but I didn’t have a better answer,” he said. “So I went with it, and it worked!”

Jeopardy! National College Championship - 2022
UT Austin student Jaskaran Singh (pictured right) is a finalist in the Jeopardy! National College Championship
(Courtesy: Jeopardy Productions, Inc)

Singh is playing for a top prize $250,000, but he’s guaranteed at least $50,000 if he finishes in third place. The runner-up prize is $100,000.

Singh will compete against Liz Feltner of Northeastern University and Raymond Goslow of Kennesaw State University.

