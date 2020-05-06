UT senior featured on ‘Some Good News’, gets to meet legendary director

UT senior Ben Montero was featured on ‘Some Good News,’ an internet show created by actor John Krasinski. (Screenshot from YouTube)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A University of Texas at Austin student got the surprise of a lifetime while appearing on the YouTube hit show “Some Good News” with actor John Krasinski.

Krasinski, perhaps best known for his portrayal as Jim Halpert in “The Office,” created the show to highlight good news during the COVID-19 pandemic, and UT student Ben Montero was featured in the sixth episode, the “SGN Graduation” honoring 2020 graduates.

Montero, a theater studies major, responded to Krasinski’s call to action for a question he’d like to ask a commencement speaker, and it was selected for the show.

As if that wasn’t enough of a thrill, Krasinski called on a very special guest to answer Montero’s question.

It was Steven Spielberg.

Montero asked, “how do you follow your dreams when it feels like the world isn’t so supportive of them?”

“Dreams are a great test,” Spielberg replied. “Dreams will test your resolve … A real dream is not only something that hangs on to you, you’ll hang on to it. It will power you through every obstacle that people and the environment will throw against you.”

Montero is first featured in the show with Krasinski around the 11:45 mark, then Spielberg answers Montero’s question about 15 minutes into the show.

When he first appears, Montero is met with heaps of praise from Krasinski.

“I felt like we had to highlight you because you’re such an incredibly intelligent, ambitious kid — a positive kid — and that’s all the things we need on this show, and in life,” Krasinski said.

Just three filmmakers on a Zoom call.



Seriously, thank you @johnkrasinski and @somegoodnews for allowing me to join your platform & ask a compelling question. Keep spreading good news & love & around the world to many ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OmBXVQyQUy — Ben Solo (@BenMontero36) May 4, 2020

Montero told The Daily Texan he actually met Krasinski during South By Southwest in 2018, and he even got to chat with Spielberg about the movie “E.T.,” Montero’s favorite movie directed by the legendary filmmaker.