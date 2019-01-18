UT researchers explain which exercise can significantly boost metabolism

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas researchers say they have found a way to help keep your New Year’s resolution.

Scientists say they found a single workout can boost your metabolism for days. Researchers at UT Southwestern found that an hour on the treadmill activated the neurons for up to two days.

The study was performed on mice, but Dr. Kevin Williams says all species, including humans, have the same neuron circuitry.

He also says the boost to metabolism doesn’t always mean shedding pounds.

“Exercise itself is not a great weight loss tool but it is a great way to improve insulin sensitivity and regulate glucose metabolism.”

The new research is especially important for diabetics or anyone monitoring their blood sugar levels. Next, the researchers plan to look at what kind of exercise boosts metabolism the highest.