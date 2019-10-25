UT ranked 34th best university in the world

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A recent U.S. News & World Report ranked the University of Texas as the 34th best university in the world in its Best Global Universities ranking.

UT is also the only Texas university that was ranked in the top 100 of this report.

UT also earned a top-50 ranking in 12 different subjects, which are based on 13 indicators regarding research performance, global and regional reputation, and international collaborations.

The subjects UT earned a top-50 ranking in include:

Computer Science — No. 5

Electrical and Electronic Engineering — No. 8

Materials Science — No. 17

Mathematics — No. 20

Arts and Humanities — No. 20

Geosciences — No. 22

Chemistry — No. 25

Physics — No. 30

Space Science — No. 34

Engineering — No. 37

Social Sciences and Public Health — No. 44

Psychiatry/Psychology — No. 48

The U.S. News & World Report rankings encompass the top 1,500 institutions over 85 countries. Other top Texas universities included in the ranking include Rice University, ranked No. 108, and Texas A&M University, ranked No. 134.

UT has also ranked highly in other global contests, including No. 31 in the world by the Center for World University Rankings in 2019.

In September, U.S. News and World also ranked UT at No. 48 among all private and public universities and No. 14 among public universities nationally.