UT proposes two sites for new basketball arena

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin will begin looking for companies to build and operate a new arena on campus and outlined two possible spots for it to be built.

The first is a parking lot south of Mike A. Myers Stadium, near the intersection of Red River Street and Robert Deadman Drive.

The lot is currently used for Class C parking permits. “C” permits are sold to students who are registered or auditing classes at the university as well as non-affiliated authorized students, such as ROTC students from Huston Tillotson or St. Edward’s.

The second possible area is currently occupied by the Recreational Sports Center and Steve Hicks School of Social Work south of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Last year, the school only listed the parking lot south of the Myers Stadium as an option for the new arena.

“The university will develop a strategic solution for any programs that are affected by a relocation,” President Gregory Fenves and VP and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte wrote a letter to the campus community Friday.

While the new space would be the home of the UT men’s and women’s basketball programs, it would also be used as a concert and event venue. The school plans to find partners to operate the arena, with “minimal financial investment from the university.” They hope another entity pays for all or a substantial part of the project.

The school issued the Request for Qualifications and Proposal on Feb. 2. The school believes the new arena will cost a minimum of somewhere between $350 million and $450 million. All companies interested in building the arena must submit their materials by March 8.

In the RFP, the school states the new arena must drive the following:

Recruiting and retaining the most talented student-athletes

Attracting and retaining the best coaches and staff

Providing state-of-the-art academic support, strength and conditioning and sports medicine facilities as well as student-athlete amenity areas

Emphasizing the achievement and overall well-being of student-athletes

As for the Frank Erwin Center site, UT announced in September 2014 it planned to replace it. Now, it says the lot where the Frank Erwin Center currently sits (along Interstate 35 in between 15th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) will be used for future expansion of the Dell Medical School.

Why a Smaller Arena?

A big beef with where the Longhorns play now, the Frank Erwin Center, is that it’s too big and too quiet.

“You don’t have that noise and that noise has a home field advantage – like chanting and stuff like that – is huge,” said Gavin Greenberg, the VP of the Texas Wranglers, an on-campus service organization that is the official spirit group of the men’s basketball team.

The Wranglers help bring fans to the game but the current location has been a challenge. Greenberg says the smaller, “more intimate” stadium being proposed will bring up the noise and hopefully bring more fans.

“The closer it is to the campus, I feel like the more people would go to them. A lot of people go to volleyball games and that’s at Greg, that’s super close,” said Greenberg.

Between the two options, Greenberg favors building the new stadium on the parking lot because students use the recreation center. Plus, moving the entire School of Social Work will pose a challenge. The university is not planning on adding more parking garages or lots to go with the stadium.

Greenberg says parking is already bad, so getting rid of a few hundred spaces won’t really matter. “Parking is going to be hard regardless. I think even at the Frank Erwin Center parking is hard.”

The school is not saying how many people it wants the new stadium to seat, however, the school’s original wish list called for a minimum capacity of 12,000. The Frank Erwin Center seats just more than 16,700.

If the school shrinks the arena, it might not have the same competitive draw for touring acts. Right now, the Frank Erwin Center is the biggest venue in town. The only other that even comes close is the Austin 360 Amphitheater at COTA, which holds 14,000.