AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three groups are making it easy for students at the University of Texas at Austin (UT) to get rid of unwanted items and keep them out of alleys and landfills.

Austin Resource Recovery (ARR), the UT Office of Sustainability and the UT New Student Services Off-Campus Initiative will host MoveOutATX, an annual donation event in West Campus.

Students can drop off unwanted furniture, household items, appliances, clothing, cleaning supplies, unopened food and more at six donation stations located throughout West Campus Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can find donated furniture from MoveOutATX at the Free Furniture Market at UT Austin Wright-Whitaker Sports Complex at 4901 Guadalupe St. Thursday through Sunday from 2:30 to 7 p.m.

Items will be made available on a “first come, first served” basis.

You must be able to load and transport items yourself, and you will be required to sign a liability waiver.



Community volunteers are needed to staff the donation stations and Free Furniture Market. Volunteers are provided cold water, electrolyte drinks, snacks, cool-it towels and discounts to local businesses.



“In addition to keeping valuable resources out of the landfill and giving them back to the community, MoveOutATX provides a solution to problems caused by stacking furniture and household things in alleyways, backstreets and parking lots,” said ARR Director Ken Snipes in a statement. “These conditions can lead to public health issues and create barriers to emergency vehicle access.”