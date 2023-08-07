Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Aug. 7, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new pilot program in West Campus aims to clean up the area and improve safety.

On Monday, the University of Texas announced the launch of the West Campus Ambassadors pilot program.

The West Campus Ambassadors program will include two teams of ambassadors: safety ambassadors and cleaning ambassadors who will operate on foot, bicycle and by truck.

The safety ambassadors will be in West Campus between 3:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. Their job will be sharing safety resources and tips, escorting residents to their destinations in the late evening, monitoring the region for unwanted activity, discouraging panhandling, working with local law enforcement to address other problematic situations, and serving as another set of eyes in the area.

The cleaning ambassadors will provide daily cleaning services, including litter and trash collection, weed abatement, graffiti and sticker removal, pressure washing and cleaning benches. In addition, the cleaning ambassadors will provide hospitality functions such as greeting visitors, providing directions and homeless outreach and de-escalation.

Boundaries of the West Campus Ambassadors program. The West Campus neighborhood comprises two zones east and west of Nueces St. (Courtesy: University of Texas)

The West Campus neighborhood will be divided into two zones with Nueces Street serving as the dividing line.

In zone 1, the safety and cleaning ambassadors will operate daily. In zone 2, the safety ambassadors will operate daily, and the cleaning ambassadors will operate as needed.

“Thank you to the Chairman and the Board of Regents for their bold and unwavering leadership and for investing in the safety and revitalization efforts in West Campus,” UT President Jay Hartzell said. “A thriving neighborhood bolsters the vitality of UT Austin, and we are committed to creating an environment that is safe and welcoming and that befits a world-class research University. We are thrilled to announce the West Campus Ambassadors program today. This is one way for UT to do our part to improve the area, enriching the living and learning experiences of the University’s students, faculty, staff and visitors.”