Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Sept. 19, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin’s President Jay Hartzell will deliver the school’s annual State of the University address Tuesday afternoon.

The address is set to start at 3 p.m. and will highlight UT’s goals, initiatives, opportunities and overall progress, a release said.

This will mark Hartzell’s fourth State of the University address since he was appointed as the university’s president in 2020.

The address will be streamed in this story and on KXAN’s Facebook page.

Where UT stands in latest rankings

In the U.S. News & World Report 2024 undergraduat rankings released Monday, UT was ranked as the ninth-best public university in the country and No. 1 among public universities in Texas.

Overall, UT ranked No. 32 among both public and private schools this year, climbing six places from its 2023 ranking.

Within the university, the McCombs School of Business ranked No. 5 in the country, with 12 of its school specialties listed among U.S. News & World Report’s Top 10. Its accounting program retained its No. 1 listing.