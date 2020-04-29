UT president: Intention is to open campus in fall, but it’ll be different

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Greg Fenves, University of Texas at Austin president, says the university’s goal remains to reopen campus in the fall.

In a letter to the UT community, Fenves outlined what the university is doing now and how they’ll approach the next academic year following Gov. Greg Abbott’s new orders to slowly reopen the Texas economy Monday.

“For the coming weeks, UT will continue to operate in its current mode,” Fenves said. “We will maintain online learning and limited on-campus operations for now, as we have since mid-March.”

He said employees that are currently working remotely will continue, and they are trying to figure how they can reopen more research labs.

As far as the future goes, Fenves said reopening the Forty Acres next school year has always been the goal, but it’ll look different.

He said some classes and activities will be held in person, and other online, “dictated by health and safety concerns.”

“But to get there, we still have a great deal of planning to do, and we must first assess and address a range of risks and solutions,” Fenves said. “We expect to announce our plans for the fall semester by the end of June, but we will continue to stay in touch as those plans take shape.”

Fenves will leave his post as university president this summer for the same position at Emory University in Atlanta, and Jay Hartzell has been named the interim president.