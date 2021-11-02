UT president calls for more policing in West Campus area following shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas President Jay Hartzell is calling on the school’s police department to increase its patrols in the West Campus area following a shooting there Sunday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS says a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after police got a call about a shooting at the intersection of 22nd and Pearl Streets late that night.

In a statement following the incident, Hartzell said:

“The safety of our campus community remains a top priority for the university. In light of recent events, I am directing UTPD to increase its patrol in the west campus area and develop additional options to enhance safety for our students. While this area is the City of Austin’s jurisdiction, we recognize that the best outcomes will stem from a coordinated effort between UTPD, the Austin Police Department and the State Department of Public Safety. Our new efforts will build on the $8 million investment from our Board of Regents to create a campus patrol district, hire new officers, install a network of security cameras, and establish a UTPD west campus satellite office. I appreciate the work of our university law enforcement and the Mental Health Assistance and Response Team, as well as their unwavering commitment to protect our students, faculty, staff, and visitors.”

A spokesperson for UTPD tells KXAN the department completed all of its goals set in early 2020 to establish dedicated patrols in West Campus. UT’s Board of Regents approved $8 million for the project.

West Campus is technically in the Austin Police Department’s jurisdiction, however UTPD would previously provide extra resources when it could.

After receiving the funding from the Board of Regents, UTPD established a police patrol district in the West Campus area, hired 11 new officers and two new sergeants to allow for more flexibility in assigning resources to West Campus, installed security cameras to be monitored by the department and created a satellite office known as “UTPD West” on 25th Street where students can check in with police and make reports during business hours.

At 6 p.m. on KXAN, police beat reporter Jacqulyn Powell will look into additional security enhancements President Hartzell is recommending for the West Campus area.