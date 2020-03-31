UT president addresses racist ‘zoombombing’ of university meeting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas at Austin President Greg Fenves said Monday the school is investigating an alleged “zoombombing” during a university meeting between students, staff and faculty.

Fenves tweeted about the incident Monday night, calling the act “reprehensible,” and “if the perpetrators are member of the UT community, they will be disciplined.”

We are investigating the racist Zoom bombing of a meeting of UT students, staff & faculty. It was reprehensible. If the perpetrators are members of the UT community, they will be disciplined. We will also increase online security for all UT staff to prevent similar incidents. — Greg Fenves (@gregfenves) March 31, 2020

Zoombombing is when someone, or a group of people, join a meeting hosted on the video-conferencing platform Zoom uninvited and disrupt the meeting. Sometimes, the meetings are joined in an unauthorized fashion via hacking, but other times, the links to the meetings are publicly shared and anyone can join.

The university has a resource page detailing what zoombombing is and how to stop it before it starts. The University of Southern California also recently had a meeting disrupted by a zoombombing.

Due to events like this, Zoom’s security has been called into question. A Zoom spokesperson spoke to Forbes in regard to other zoombombing incidents and offered ways to help combat unwanted guests joining conferences.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a news release Monday, and characterizes zoombombing as “teleconference hijacking,” which is illegal. The FBI field office in Boston says they’ve seen an increase in zoombombing as more schools and companies move to remote classrooms and meetings due to COVID-19 orders.