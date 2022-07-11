The University of Texas at Austin Police Department will host an active shooter session on July 13 for UT community members. (KXAN File Photo)

This story is part of a KXAN series of reports called “Stop Mass Shootings,” providing context and exploring solutions surrounding gun violence in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. We want our reports to be a resource for Texans, as well as for lawmakers who are convening a month after the events in Uvalde to discuss how the state should move forward. Explore all “Stop Mass Shootings” stories by clicking here.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin Police Department is working with members of the UT community to practice active shooter responses in the event of an emergency.

UTPD will host a civilian response session from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesday in the University Police Building at 2201 Robert Dedman Drive. The event is open to UT students, staff and faculty only.

During the training, officers will go over various active shooter situations and outline safety practices that align with the Run, Hide, Fight protocol. UT students, staff and faculty members can register for the event online.

School safety has been at the forefront of discussions in Texas following the deadly shooting in Uvalde, where 19 children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School. The Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center (ALERRT) at Texas State University provides research-based, scenario-focused active shooter response training to law enforcement, first responders and civilians. It is in the process of creating new curriculum aimed at preparing students.