UT police searching for robbery suspect believed to have knife near campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas police are searching for a suspect in connection with an aggravated robbery near the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Guadalupe Street Sunday night.

UTPD says the robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Guadalupe Street.

The suspect was last seen running toward main campus. Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 20s, slim build, 5’8″ to 5’9″ in height, wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants and a blue disposable mask.

Police say the man had a knife.

You should call 911 if you see someone matching the description.