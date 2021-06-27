UT police searching for robbery suspect believed to have knife near campus

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas police are searching for a suspect in connection with an aggravated robbery near the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Guadalupe Street Sunday night.

UTPD says the robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Guadalupe Street.

The suspect was last seen running toward main campus. Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 20s, slim build, 5’8″ to 5’9″ in height, wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants and a blue disposable mask.

Police say the man had a knife.

You should call 911 if you see someone matching the description.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss