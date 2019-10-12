UT police searching for man reportedly attempting to grab women near north campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas police officers are searching for a man reportedly attempting to grab women at the intersection of Dean Keaton Street and San Jacinto Boulevard in the north campus area, according to UTPD.

Officers believe the description of the man matches that of a suspect from a similar incident that occurred on Thursday in which a female student reported unwanted physical contact in the same area.

The suspect has been described to police as a younger-looking black male, 5’10” in height, no facial hair, dreadlocks, a blue jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt, and wearing jeans.

UTPD asks if you have any information about this crime call 512-471-4441 and select extension 9.