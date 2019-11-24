UT police investigating reports of sexual assault at fraternity house in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that officers say happened at an Austin fraternity house early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at 2:00 a.m. at 2500 Pearl Street, police said. The property at the address is owned by UT’s branch of Sigma Phi Epsilon.

It is unclear at this stage if anyone has been arrested in connection with the incident.

APD says its detectives are also actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information should call police at 512-974-2000.