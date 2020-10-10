UT police chief says he appreciates extra help from Texas DPS

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas police chief says fewer Austin Police Department patrols could be contributing to crime near campus.

Chief David Carter said he appreciates the extra help when Governor Greg Abbott ordered that the Texas Department of Public Safety provide assistance in the area on Thursday.

There have been several crimes and robberies in the West Campus area recently. Austin Police say on Thursday morning, two armed men broke into a residence on San Pedro Street. Victims of the robbery, who are UT students, told KXAN the suspects held them at gunpoint.

Texas DPS will now help monitor the area, Abbott announced Thursday.

Carter said his staff does have jurisdiction to patrol beyond campus but funding has kept them from having enough of a presence. He says police visibility can be enough to prevent crimes.

“One of the challenges, if there is insufficient APD manpower–that creates a void. And when you have a void where you don’t see police, then there is more likelihood to create opportunities for bad things to occur, such as these students who were apparently walking at night and were robbed,” Carter explained.

APD released a statement Friday about Abbott’s decision to help with patrols in West Campus. The department said they were grateful but wanted to make it clear the recent robberies weren’t connected to any Austin City Council actions.

“The safety of our community is our highest priority, and we will continue to actively investigate these cases,” APD’s statement read. “These recent robberies in Austin are not due to any decisions made by the Austin City Council.”

In August, Austin City Council voted to redirect funds out of the APD budget into other community programs.

Anyone with information about the robberies can call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.