UT police asking for help identifying suspects connected to morning robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — UT police are asking for information regarding a violent robbery Wednesday morning on campus.

UTPD says the robbery happened around 3:15 a.m. in front of the Carothers Residence Hall at 2501 Whitis Avenue.

A student told police that walking down Whitis, a person grabbed his attention, and while he was distracted another person ripped his shorts off. The student says a third man then hit him in the head with a gun.

The suspects are described as Hispanic men who left the scene in a white truck.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call UTPD at 512-471-4441 ext. 9, or APD at 512-974-2000.