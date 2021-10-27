UT named top public school in Texas by U.S. News and World Report

AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to U.S. News and World Report, the Longhorns are the best in Texas.

The publication released its list of best colleges and universities in the country for 2022, and the University of Texas at Austin topped the public school list for the Lone Star State.

UT finished in a tie for 10th on the overall list of top public schools in the rankings, and No. 38 of all universities.

Here are the top 10 Texas public colleges and universities, as ranked by U.S. News and World Report:

University of Texas at Austin

Texas A&M University, College Station

University of Texas at Dallas

University of Houston

Texas Tech University, Lubbock

Sam Houston State University, Huntsville

University of North Texas, Denton

University of Texas at Arlington

Lamar University, Beaumont

Stephen F. Austin State University, Nacogdoches

Rice University in Houston was named the top university overall in Texas, public or private. UT was No. 2, followed by Southern Methodist University, Texas A&M and Baylor.

U.S News uses 17 categories “related to academic excellence” to rank schools. The publication then weighs each category based on what their research says matters most. Overall scores are then developed from the categories and the rankings are made. The publication used data gathered in the spring and early summer of 2021 to make the latest version of the rankings.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, also ranked UT as the top public school in the state in their rankings.

Princeton University took top honors overall. The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) was the No. 1-ranked public school in the rankings and No. 20 overall. Three of the top five public schools were from California.