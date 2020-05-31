UT Longhorns react to the protests across the nation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The sports world continues to weigh in and express its sympathy to the black community amid ongoing protests across the US.

On Saturday, Sam Ehlinger, a native Austinite and the Longhorns’ starting quarterback joined the growing calls around the country to end racism.

“I grew up in a predominantly white neighborhood, so playing college football has taught me a ton of lessons,” Ehlinger said. “But probably the one I’m most thankful for is the relationships and friendships I’ve built with my teammates.

“I realize that nobody should be treated differently because of their skin color and I’ve formed unbelievable relationships with guys that I’m so thankful for.

“In Matthew:22, God says, ‘love your neighbor as yourself,’ and that’s something I tried to live by. I would just like to say I’m extremely sorry for the way that the black community has been treated. It’s not what God has called us to do.

“I hope that we can move forward soon and treat everyone equally and understand that there shouldn’t be any difference of how someone’s treated because of their skin color or their race,” he said.

Head coach Tom Herman also released a statement calling for everyone to listen and support minorities as they share their stories and experiences.

UT’s athletic director Chris Del Conte tweeted that he will, “continue to dedicate his life to creating environments where all are welcome and every voice is heard and cherished.”