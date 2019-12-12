UT lays out Title IX reporting requirements and penalties from Senate Bill 212

An internal investigation revealed Sara Johnson’s fabricated quotes in The Daily Texan on multiple occasions.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a letter to the UT community, the university’s Title IX Coordinator outlined the new reporting requirements in regards to sexual assault, sexual harassment, dating violence or stalking which were part of Senate Bill 212 passed into law in the most recent legislative session.

Below are the key details the reporting and penalties form Title IX offenses implemented by SB 212:

All UT employee who have information regarding sexual harassment, sexual assault, stalking or dating violence must report the incident to the university’s Title IX Coordinator or Deputy Title IX Coordinator as soon as possible.

Any reports made to the Title IX Coordinator must include all relevant information on the incident.

Student employees are encouraged but not required to report incidents under the SB 212 guidelines. However, if the student employee is designated a responsible employee they must report incidents under Title IX.

It is prohibited for anyone to retaliate against a person who has made a good-faith report.

Any UT employee who does not report an incident or makes a false report can be charged with a criminal offense. Additionally, their employment with the university will be terminated.

Employees the university has designated as confidential or private are only required to report the type of incident. A private employee is someone a student can talk to about a Title IX incident without having it trigger an immediate investigation.

The university’s Title IX Coordinator must provide a written quarterly report to the President detailing all the reports received.

The new reporting obligations and penalties that are part of SB 212 go into effect on Jan. 1.

Reports can be made to the Title IX Coordinator or Deputy Coordinator at (512) 471-0419 or online at the UT Title IX page.

Anyone with concerns or questions is encouraged to email UT’s Title IX Coordinator Adriana Alicea-Rodriguez. Additional information on SB 212 and Title IX can be found here.