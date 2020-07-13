UT keeps ‘Eyes of Texas’ as school song, wants to ‘reimagine’ it as school promotes inclusion, diversity

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, Texas players sing “The Eyes of Texas” after an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas. A group of University of Texas football players and athletes across several sports on Friday, June 12, 2020, urged the school to rename several campus buildings, change the traditional school song and donate a percentage of athletic department revenue to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin will keep “The Eyes of Texas” as a school song, but will make other changes around campus to “promote diversity, inclusion and equity and to more fully support Black students on campus,” university leaders announced Monday.

The university says it will “own, acknowledge and teach about the origins” of the song as it moves forward “while partnering with the campus community to reimagine its future as a song that unites all Longhorns.”

UT will rename the Robert L. Moore building, put up a statue of Heman M. Sweatt, UT’s first Black student, and a statue of Julius Whittier, UT’s first Black letterman in athletics, among other changes.

Here’s a list of the changes and initiatives outlined in the letter from interim President Jay Hatzell. The letter, in full, can be viewed on the university’s website.