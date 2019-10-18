UT introduces advanced biometric security for quick access to games

AUSTIN (KXAN) — UT Football will be the first college athletics program in the country to join a nationwide security network that will provide faster and more secure access at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The company CLEAR uses advanced biometrics for a quick and easy way to get people through airport security, into event venues or make purchases. The technology uses fingerprint readers and retinal scans to provide seamless access.

UT and CLEAR are bringing this technology to the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. After a one-time enrollment fans should be able to get from the gate to their seat with the tap of a finger.

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance the fan experience at our athletics venues. This partnership provides Longhorns fans with a convenient option that will certainly do that while making our stadium operations more efficient,” said Chris Del Conte, Vice President and Director of Athletics at the University of Texas. “We’re thrilled to be the first athletic department in the country providing this service to our fans.”

The CLEAR lanes and enrollment pods will be set up at Gate 25 for the remainder of the 2019 regular-season games. UT students can enroll for free on-site with a valid school ID and a government-issued ID.

Tomorrow’s game against the Kansas Jayhawks will be the first opportunity for fans to try out the new system. Free online enrollment and more information on CLEAR can be found on their website here.