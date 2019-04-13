UT honors former university president Bill Powers Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. UT tower honoring Bill Powers. (Photo courtesy Twitter account of Greg Fenves) UT tower honoring Bill Powers. (Photo courtesy Twitter account of Greg Fenves) UT honors the life of former university president William Powers UT tower honoring Bill Powers. (Photo courtesy Twitter account of Greg Fenves) UT tower honoring Bill Powers. (Photo courtesy Twitter account of Greg Fenves) prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — UT Staff, students and alumni came together this week to honor the life of William C. Powers Jr., the university's 28th president.

Powers passed away on March 10th in Austin from complications from a fall several months earlier.

UT's current president, Greg Fenves, tweeted out a touching picture of the Tower lit orange Friday night. The window lights spelled out "B, P" in honor of Bill Powers.