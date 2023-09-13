AUSTIN (KXAN) – A food pantry at the University of Texas at Austin is doing its part to beat rival the University of Oklahoma and make sure Longhorn students stay fed.

The UT Outpost began a food donation drive called the Red River Food Fight on Sept. 5.

The food pantry is accepting shelf-stable food donations through Sept. 30 at the following spots:

Courtesy @UT Outpost

According to Office of the Dean of Students, the UT Outpost food pantry provides “nutritious food for students so that they can focus on their education.”

The Red River Showdown is Oct. 7 at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.