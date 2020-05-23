UT graduates reflect on strange end to college ahead of virtual commencement ceremony

AUSTIN (KXAN) — They have worked for years to earn their college degrees – so you can forgive them for thinking if the ending is a little underwhelming.

University of Texas graduates will not get the commencement ceremony they expected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, this year’s commencement, which takes place at 9 p.m. on Saturday, will take place virtually – and the school says there will be some surprises in store.

On Friday, KXAN spoke to some graduates having a photoshoot ahead of the ceremony.

“It is sad because we’ve been working for a long time here, just doing a lot of hard work, but it’s also necessary to keep everyone safe right now,” said Alexis Rodriguez.

“That’s supposed to be the moment of closure so that’s been hard to deal with,” Meagan Yates said.

“All these people have been a big part of my life for the last four years, and now I don’t know when the next time I’m going to see them is.”

But they also looked on the bright side of a virtual commencement.

“It will be nice to be able to include more people than we would have in person, so we are really looking forward to it,” said Charlotte Gorman.

“I think it’s always important to remain hopeful during any challenge,” Joel Carter added. “It’s the key to overcoming, eventually.”

If there is a silver lining for students, this is not the first time that the tradition dating back to 1884 has been canceled.

Most recently, it was called off in 2015 due to bad weather.