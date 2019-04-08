UT grads take pediatric clinics, on-demand health care app statewide

In this Jan. 14, 2019 photo, Caitlin Powers sits in the living room of her Brooklyn apartment in New York, and has a telemedicine video conference with physician, Dr. Deborah Mulligan. Widespread smartphone use, looser regulations and employer enthusiasm are helping to expand access to telemedicine, where patients interact with doctors and nurses from afar, […]

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal / KXAN) — Two University of Texas at Austin graduates are ramping up operations for their pediatric health care company, Urgent Care for Kids LLC.

At present, the company operates nine clinics including one each in Round Rock and Cedar Park along with four in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and two in Houston. The company, that currently employs about 200 people plans on expanding by about 75 percent in the next 18 months, President Kevin Pearce told Austin Business Journal. The company will hire physicians, pediatric specialized medical personnel and senior-level digital strategists on the corporate side.

The idea was born out of Pearce and his co-founder Brian White’s desire to provide high-quality, low-cost care for families when they need it most. The company is also growing momentum behind its telemedicine product, Virtual Care for Kids, an on-demand pediatric telemedicine service. The company announced a tie-up with the El Paso Independent School district Monday that will introduce the telemedicine pilot program at 11 schools.

