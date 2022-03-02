UT global security experts to discuss the war on Ukraine

A view of the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russia on Tuesday stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, pounding civilian targets there. Casualties mounted and reports emerged that more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery recently hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the capital. (AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Global security experts from the University of Texas at Austin will be discussing the war on Ukraine Wednesday as Russia continues its assault on its neighboring country.

The panel is being hosted by the Asia Policy Program, the Clements Center for National Security, Strauss Center for International Security and Law, Intelligence Studies Project, Center for Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies and the LBJ School of Public Affairs.

Panelists include the executive director at the Clements Center for National Security at UT, the director of the Intelligence Studies Project and an assistant professor of modern Russian history and security policy.

You can find a biography for each of the panelists on the Texas LBJ School’s website under their War in Ukraine: An Expert Panel Discussion event.

KXAN has previously tapped UT experts in government and foreign policy to share expertise on why Russia is invading Ukraine and discuss the United States’ involvement.

The panel discussion comes as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine’s biggest urban cities, including Kyiv and Kharkiv.

The event is happening at 12:15 p.m. in the Shirley Bird Perry Ballroom and is free and open to the public.