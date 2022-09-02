AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas football season kicks off this weekend with some major changes. Here’s what to expect if you’re going to a game.

Senior Associate Athletic Director Drew Martin talked to KXAN about getting ready for game day. He said Longhorns fans will experience everything they’ve always seen and more.

Once fans make their way inside the stadium, here’s what they can expect in terms of the food, the seating and anything new.

Food/drinks

“We’ve got the new Tito’s lounge, we’ve got Mighty Fine Burgers in the stadium. We have another local establishment, Southside Pizza in the stadium, the Bud Light Back Forty Bar at Gate 25,” Martin said.

Seating

The student section was also moved from the southeast side of the stadium to the northeast corner, and the band was moved too. Martin anticipates the band’s new spot will allow for a louder sound and better atmosphere.

Pregaming

For the home opener, everything starts at 2 p.m. The timing for pregaming at each home game depends on what time kickoff is, so keep that in mind when planning. Click here to view a schedule.

Bevo Boulevard will be open with a giant slide for kids, a 180-foot zipline, a dozen food trucks and more.

Longhorns City Limits will feature Charley Crockett. Bevo, UT’s mascot, will come in around 4 p.m., then the team comes around 4:30.

What to do if you’re caught in a weather delay