AUSTIN (KXAN) — College football is back and that means the 40 acres will be filled with orange and white this Saturday.

“I know they are going to do great this year,” said UT junior Angela Silva.

As students gear up for the game, UT police and the Austin Police Department are also getting ready for a busy weekend.

“I think on game days they definitely take safety even more seriously than normal because you have more than 100,000 people in a stadium together,” said Drew Fish who will be playing at Longhorn City Limits before the game.

Fish says he feels safe on campus, but knowing there are officers nearby is comforting.

“I don’t think safety is something we should always worry about, but I think it is something we should always be aware of,” Fish said.

UTPD has a page dedicated to what to do during an active shooter or bomb threat. The page also highlights crime prevention tips.

UTPD also has an app available called LiveSafe, which gives access to police dispatch through texting. Students can report suspicious activity, receive emergency alerts or ask for help.