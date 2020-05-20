Large events in Austin in doubt for the rest of 2020, local officials say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Popular events where large crowds gather – including University of Texas football games and Austin City Limits music festival – are in doubt this year following comments from local health officials Wednesday morning.

Gatherings of more than 2,500 people in Austin and Travis County may be unsafe through the end of 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to Dr. Mark Escott, interim health authority for Austin Public Health.

“Looking through the end of December, we don’t have any indications at this stage that we would be able to mitigate risk enough to have large events, particularly ones over 2,500 [people],” he said.

Dr Escott was responding to a question about the likelihood of events such as UT football and ACL taking place in the fall during a media briefing Wednesday.

A question mark hangs over UT football this fall

ACL is due to happen in Zilker Park from October 2 to 4 and October 9 to 11. Tickets for the festival remain on sale and start at $265.

UT has six regular season games scheduled at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium between September and November – but currently, less than four months before the start of the college football season, players are not even allowed on campus.

In his weekly newsletter, Texas Longhorns Athletic Director Chris Del Conte expressed confidence that UT football will take place in the fall.

“We are finding ways to thrive, there are brighter days ahead, we feel certain we’ll have football in the fall, and we can’t wait to be with all of you again,” he wrote.

Last week, Del Conte established a task force among the UT athletic department to prepare for the upcoming football season amid the unprecedented circumstances.

Directives over the forthcoming season will come from the NCAA, which will vote later on Wednesday about whether on-campus, voluntary workouts should be allowed, CBS Sports reported.

“Mass events are a challenge,” Dr. Escott said. “The large events are the first thing we turned off and are going to be the last thing we turn back on because of that risk of exposing lots of people to one another.

“At this stage, in Stage 3, the answer is no,” he said, referencing a risk guidelines chart released by APH last week.

COVID-19 risk chart (Picture: APH)

According to the chart, Austin and Travis County are currently in Stage 3 of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Stage 3, people should maintain social distancing and wear face coverings in public.

Asked about what it would take to bring back larger events, Dr. Escott said that Austin and Travis County would need to move all the way back to Stage 1.

“If we decrease hospitalizations we will think about moving from Stage 3 to Stage 2, which will open things up a little bit more as far as gatherings are concerned,” he added.

“We really have to get to that green level, that Stage 1, before we are going to be willing to have any sizable events.”

Dr. Escott also acknowledged that “a lot is changing very quickly,” and forecasting beyond the next month or two is “very challenging.”

How quickly large events return will depend on how well the community follows the social distancing, face covering and personal hygiene guidelines issued by APH, he said.

