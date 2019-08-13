UT employee attacked in parking lot by masked man, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A University of Texas at Austin employee was assaulted while walking to his car early Tuesday morning, according to a release from university police.

At 2:15 a.m., police say the employee was leaving the Facilities Complex Building at 1301 East Dean Keeton Street when he was attacked. The attacker had their face covered and punched the employee in the head, face and back.

“[The victim] says the person then ran to a waiting vehicle and left,” police wrote. “The employee was treated by EMS for minor injuries.”

Police say the victim possibly knows who his attacker is and describes him as a man between the heights of 5’7″ and 5’10” with a slim build.

“He was wearing long-sleeves with a hood over his face,” police wrote. “The vehicle he got into is described as a white sedan, possibly a Nissan or Infinity.”

Anyone with information about this assault or a possible suspect is asked to contact UTPD Criminal Investigations Unit at (512) 471-4441 and select ext. 9.