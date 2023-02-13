The State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The University of Texas Civic Engagement Alliance (UT CEA) is hosting two identical workshops titled “TX LEGE 101” to break down the 88th Texas Legislative Session.

The first workshop is Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in room 0.126 of the Robert L. Patton Building at The University of Texas at Austin.

The second workshop will be Feb. 23 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m at the G.B. Dealey Center for New Media in room 1.202.

Anyone interested can RSVP for either workshop for free here.

TX LEGE 101 Flyer (Courtesy of Maggie DiSanza)

A rough outline of the agenda for the workshops includes introducing UT CEA, discussing key players and processes of the Texas Legislature, and ends with personal goals/next steps for the participants and the organizers, according to Texas Rising Student Leader Tatum Owens.

After identifying a deficit in accessible information about the Legislative Session and how to track it, Owens and the other Texas Rising student leaders led a collaborative effort with the other Texas Rising officers and UT CEA to put together TX LEGE 101.

“There really wasn’t (any information) directly aimed at (students),” Owens said. “But ultimately it can be really helpful and I hope it goes really well.”

UT CEA is made up of Texas Rising, MOVE Texas, Hook the Vote and TX Votes, all non-partisan organizations geared toward encouraging political engagement amongst citizens, specifically young voters. Texas Rising, Hook the Vote, and TX Votes are all official affiliates of UT Austin.

Free snacks, stickers, and “other treats” will be provided to participants according to Texas Rising’s official event posting.

Following the conclusion of the second event, Texas Rising and the other UT CEA organizations plan to continue hosting events related to the proceedings and outcomes of the 88th session.

“Texas Rising’s plans for after these events include issue-based advocacy efforts surrounding upcoming bills with our described bill tracking strategies and political team,” Owens said. “Beyond that, we hope to organize with our chapter and other groups around Texas as this session continues around specific bills through providing testimony and continuing to spread information about it all.