UT breaks ground on new basketball arena, the Moody Center, Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin breaks ground on a new home for its basketball teams Tuesday.

Last December, UT Austin announced it would build the Moody Center on campus on Red River Street at the current site of the Frank C. Erwin Jr. Special Events Center.

The Moody Center, named after the Moody Foundation which donated a $130 million grant to the university, is expected to open in 2022. The 10,000-seat arena can expand to accommodate 15,000 seats. UT Austin expects in addition to hosting men’s and women’s basketball games, it will be the site of concerts, graduations and other events.

The Longhorns current practice facility, Cooley Pavilion, is set to be replaced to give way for expansions of Dell Medical School. At the beginning of November, the UT Board of Regents discussed working with Oak View Group, LLC to build a new practice facility next to the new arena.

Tuesday night’s groundbreaking happens at 5 p.m., followed by a concert by Moon Taxi and a 7 p.m. men’s basketball game against the University of Alabama at Birmingham.