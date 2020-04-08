UT Board of Regents names McCombs’ Dean Jay Hartzell interim president

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dean Jay Hartzell of the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin has been named the university’s interim president Wednesday by the UT System Board of Regents. This announcement comes two days after UT President Greg Fenves announced he is leaving the school for Emory University in Atlanta.

“We have observed Jay Hartzell’s outstanding leadership for years, and every member of our Board and the Chancellor have full confidence in Jay’s abilities to navigate UT Austin though this unprecedented time in the university’s and nation’s history,” said University of Texas System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife.

In a press release to the community, UT said Hartzell and Fenves will work together to ensure a continuity of leadership, create a seamless transition and continually support the students, faculty members and staff members.

“Dean Hartzell has done a superb job leading one of the largest colleges on campus, and he has built trusted relationships with faculty and students as well as with alumni and state leaders. As Chairman Eltife and I spoke to Regents about candidates who could provide the strong interim leadership UT Austin needs today, it became quickly apparent that Jay had the confidence of everyone. He is highly regarded on campus and off and is well positioned to lead the institution through these challenging times,” said UT Chancellor James B. Milliken.

Hartzell earned his Ph.D. in Finance from UT in 1998. He later returned in 2001 as a faculty member. He holds the Lois and Richard Folger Dean’s Leadership Chair, the Centennial Chair in Business Education Leadership, and the Trammell Crow Professorship in the McCombs School of Business.

“I am very grateful to Chairman Eltife, the Board of Regents and Chancellor Milliken for this opportunity to lead UT at such a crucial time,” Hartzell said. “The Forty Acres have been my home for most of my life and I look forward to working with our fantastic leadership team, alumni, faculty, staff and students to lead UT through today’s crisis and create an even brighter future for this great university.”

Hartzell became the dean of the McCombs School of Business in 2016. He established the school’s one-year Master of Science in Finance degree, created the Undergraduate Real Estate Certificate Program, and oversaw the completion of the fundraising, construction and opening of Rowling Hall.