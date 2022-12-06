AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kanye West’s music could soon no longer play during University of Texas at Austin sports games.

It comes after the artist made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks. In an interview Thursday with Austin-based talk show host Alex Jones, West praised Hitler. The comments criticizing the Jewish community have caused major brands to cut ties and Twitter to ban him. UT could now do the same.

In November, UT’s Student Government (UTSG) passed a resolution asking its administration to ban all music by West in solidarity with Jewish students at the university, the Daily Texan, a student-run newspaper reported.

A university representative told the Texan, “Football and sports is something that brings us all together… We should all feel safe there and we should all feel that it’s a comforting place.”

The university has yet to make an official decision on the proposal from students. KXAN did ask UTSG how often West’s music was played during a game and when the administration could make a decision.