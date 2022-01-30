UT Austin, Texas State University students prepare for return to in-person classes

Students walk past the tower at the University of Texas at Austin campus on February 4, 2020. Some in-person classes resumed on campus this week after a pause at the start of the semester due to a surge in COVID-19 cases locally. (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some Austin-area college students are preparing to return to in-person classes on Monday.

That includes students from the University of Texas at Austin and Texas State University.

“Multiple data points, including campus case counts and Proactive Community Testing (PCT) positivity rates, indicate the situation on and around our campus is improving,” cited a letter from University of Texas President Jay Hartzell, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “This return does not mean that things will always be easy or straightforward. Given that, I have a request: Please show each other some grace, be patient and flexible…”

For the first two weeks of the Spring semester, university leaders asked faculty to teach remotely from Jan. 18 through Jan. 28 due to a surge of COVID-19 cases attributed to the omicron variant.

The idea was to have students and faculty return to campus gradually, while still getting classes started.

Texas State University President Denise M. Trauth announced a similar plan Jan. 14 for students, “to limit the disruption caused by the latest COVID-19 surge and to protect the safety and health of our Texas State University community.” University leaders also requested at the time that students get tested within 72 hours of returning to campus.

UT students were also asked to get tested for COVID-19 within three days before returning.

Huston-Tillotson University delayed the start of in-person classes and started with remote learning on Jan. 10. In-person instruction began Jan. 24.

St. Edward’s University started in-person classes for the semester on Jan. 10.

