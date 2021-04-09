UT Austin students spotlight mental health after tragic murder-suicide involving two of their own

All six members of the Towhid family who police say died in a mass murder-suicide in Allen, Texas over the weekend.

Two men involved in a recent murder-suicide in Allen, Texas were former students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “We were on the way to another funeral for a friend that recently passed away in a car accident, and we got the news,” said Shafaat Ahsen, a senior at the University of Texas at Austin.

It’s been a heavy week for many students there, after hearing about two recent UT students involved in a murder-suicide in Allen, Texas.

Police say 21-year-old Tanvir Towhid and 19-year-old Farhan Towhid killed their 54-year-old father Towhidul Islam, 56-year-old mother Iren Islam, 77-year-old grandmother Altafun Nessa and 19-year-old sister Farbin Towhid before taking their own lives.

Investigators said based on a long and detailed letter one of the young men posted on social media, the two brothers apparently entered into a suicidal pact to end their own lives and take their family with them.

In the letter, the boys said they both were clinically depressed and decided to take their family members’ lives to spare them any grief over their suicides.

UT Austin said Farhan was a sophomore in the College of Natural Sciences and had voluntarily withdrawn from school in January 2021. They confirm Tanvir was a freshman in the Cockrell School of Engineering, who voluntarily withdrew as a student in spring 2018.

“Whenever it’s a member of your community, whether or not you knew them personally, or what your relationship was to them, it’s always like, a wake up call in the sense of like, ‘That was someone that I could’ve known or I did know,'” said sophomore Hana Thai.

Neither Ahsen nor Thai knew the brothers but said the tragedy has impacted them and their friends.

“There’s not really a good way to say in words like what was going through everybody’s head when we read what happened,” Ahsen said.

It’s why they’ve helped organize a virtual mental health event this Sunday, in partnership with the Islamic Center of Greater Austin.

“This is something that’s probably really necessary regardless of what happened, and especially because of what happened,” said Thai.

The goal of the event includes helping parents and guardians learn about red flags for suicide and self-harm and how to address them. It will be conducted by a licensed clinical social worker.

Ahsen and Thai helped launch the Safa Institute last year, a student-developed program that aims to connect young Muslims with the professional mental health care they need.

They say this week’s tragedy in Allen underscores the importance of mental health help in all communities.

“It just makes everything feel so much more urgent, in the sense of like what we’re doing,” Thai said.