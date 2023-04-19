AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the University of Texas said there was no ongoing threat after a report of a suspicious person near the campus was reported shortly after 5 p.m., according to a Twitter post.

At approximately 5:10 p.m., UTPD received a report of a suspicious person near the 2800 block of San Gabriel, the tweet said. UTPD officers responded and met with officers from the Austin Police Department to search the area.

According to UT, UTPD and APD were not able to locate the suspicious person, and APD determined there was no ongoing threat to the community or to the campus.

If anyone has any other information about the incident, they are urged to contact APD. UT said if anyone has any information and feels unsafe to call 911.