AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s an active investigation at The University of Texas at Austin looking into protesters who “crossed the line,” according to a statement UT posted on X Wednesday morning.

Protesters crossed the line of acceptable behavior and violated University rules multiple times last week. We will not tolerate disruptions to the teaching and research activities of our students, faculty, and staff; our campus; or events. We are investigating and will punish those found to violate our rules, policies, or the law. Actions taken toward a University leader on Friday stem from intentionally false narratives and a coordinated disinformation campaign. We will protect speech, but we will not tolerate harassment, disruption, and dishonesty.” University of Texas at Austin

According to a pro-Palestinian organization, there were at least two pro-Palestinian protests on campus last week speaking out after they said two UT teaching assistants lost their positions after putting out mental health resources for Palestinian, Arab and Muslim students about Palestine. This came as tensions continued to rise overseas in the Hamas-Israel war.

UT said students coerced the attention of a crowd. An official described this is as causing such a disruption that the audience had no choice but to give its attention. UT told KXAN students also wore masks to conceal their identity, protested inside, entered a private office space and prevented an official from exiting that space.

A UT student part of a pro-Palestinian organization on campus told KXAN multiple organizations were involved in protests on campus last week.

KXAN is working to obtain videos and statements from those involved. Reporter Jala Washington also requested an interview with UT, but they declined to sit down with her.

UT has Student Conduct and Academic Integrity, and Speech, Expression, and Assembly detailed on its website, detailing rules students must follow on campus.

