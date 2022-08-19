AUSTIN (KXAN) – Incoming and returning students flocked to Austin for the University of Texas’ Mooov-In on Friday, and the school provided a list of events to welcome the students to the campus.
Saturday, Aug. 20
A ‘Beat the Heat’ event will be hosted from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Texas Unions building.
Sunday, Aug. 21
‘Bevo’s Quest’ is a team-based scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. until noon on East Mall. The top 3 teams that collect the most points throughout the stops will be named Bevo’s Quest champions and receive a Bevo Plush and Longhorn Welcome exclusive t-shirt!
‘Find Your Way’ is from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at New Student Services.
Monday, Aug. 22
The ‘Orange and White Welcome’ starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. It will be hosted at Texas Exes, the alumni association building.
A class photo will be taken at 5:30 p.m. at New Student Services and Athletics.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
‘RecSports Warm Up’ is from noon until 7 p.m. at the RecSports building.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
“Gone to Texas” celebration event will start at 8:30 p.m. in the UT Main Mall. This annual event welcomes incoming students to the university.
Thursday, August 25
A ‘Multicultural Mixer’ will be held from 10 a.m. until noon at New Student Services.
The UT Soccer game versus UNC starts at 7 p.m.
Friday, August 26
A ‘Silent Disco’ will be held from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Saturday, August 27
The ‘Longhorn Fair’ is from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. at University Housing and Dining.